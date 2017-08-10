Lenovo confirms Phab series smartphones won't get Android 7.0 Nougat update

Well, this might come as a surprising news for Lenovo fans, but the company has just confirmed that it is done providing software updates for the some of its devices.

Lenovo has just updated its software upgrade page and according to the new information posted there will be no new updates coming for the entire Phab2 series devices. Basically, these smartphones won't be receiving Nougat even though some of the smartphones were launched less than a year ago.

What's more shocking is that the company's latest Phab series smartphone Phab2 Pro which is also the first widely-available Tango-enabled smartphone will also remain on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Additionally, four other smartphones like the Lenovo Phab, Phab Plus, Phab2, and Phab2 Plus will not receive any Android OS updates. Lenovo Phab and Phab Plus will remain on Android 5.0 Lollipop whereas Phab2 and Phab2 Plus will not be updated beyond Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Apart from the Phab series devices, two Lenovo tablets (Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential and Tab3 10 Business) that were launched last year will also not receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential last update will be Android 5.0 Lollipop, whereas Lenovo Tab3 10 Business will run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

We have not yet got a definite answer as to why the Chinese handset maker has basically dropped support for the entire Phab series.