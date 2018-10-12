Lenovo confirms the launch of S5 Pro with quad camera setup on October 18

Recently Lenovo has posted the teasers of its upcoming g smartphone and now the company has announced that it's going to launch the S5 Pro. The smartphone will be the successor of the S5 and Lenovo is going to launch the phone on October 18. The company has also sent the media invites which has revealed some specifications of the phone. Recently the phone was also listed on TENAA with a code name of L58041. The media invites also revealed that the phone will come with a dual-camera setup on the front.

Lenovo S5 Pro rumored specifications

According to TENAA listing, the smartphone will flaunt a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2246 × 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor.

The Lenovo S5 Pro will be expected to launch in three variants 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The storage can be expandable up to 128GB via microSD.

On the optical front, the Lenovo S5 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 20MP rear camera with LED flash, 12MP secondary rear camera along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone is expected to house double camera sensor with the combination of a 20MP + 8MP camera sensors for taking selfies and video calling. The dual camera setup on the front might be giving for better pics with bokeh effects.

There will be also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner expected on the back panel of the phone. The smartphone is expected to offer connectivity including 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. The dimensions of the phone will be 154.5×75.45×7.7mm and it weighs around 160grams.

The Lenovo S5 Pro will be fueled by a 3500mAh non-removable battery, and expected to run on Android 8.1 (Oreo). The smartphone will be available in Black, Red, Gold, Silver and White colors. The price will be and reveal with the launch of the device.