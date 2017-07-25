Lenovo India tweets a teaser of an upcoming 'KillerNote' device

Lenovo enjoys consumer's favor in India like no other brand. Since the launch of its very first smartphones in India, the brand has developed a reputation of a quality product that users can get their hands on in a pocket-friendly budget.

Lenovo fans in India woke up to a surprising revelation from the brand on social media platform Twitter on July 25. A tweet from 'Lenovo India' posted this morning, teases a powerful smartphone with 'extraordinary' Soc performance.

The tweet read, "Ordinary performance will be a thing of the past. The new #KillerNote is set to blow you away! Uncaging soon." The description was followed by a short teaser of a smartphone which promises users to offer a "Killer" performance.

The video very cleverly illustrated two imaginary brands A and B for the namesake, stating that the verdict for their performance is ordinary. It then shows an outline of the upcoming device from Lenovo that has a 'Killer' performance to offer.

There is nothing more Lenovo India unveils regarding the mobile phone.

Now, the tweet clearly mentions that the handset will be one from the Note series. Lenovo also tries to imply that the upcoming device will be one beast of a smartphone evident from the closing line of the teaser, "Uncaging Soon".

Yet another tweet showed up today with the hashtag of Killer Note that read, "Are you tired of your phone hanging again and again? Do you want a monstrous processor?#ContestAlert #MyNeedForSpeed"

Lenovo is doing quite well in the smartphone section in India although we haven't seen any devices from the Chinese manufacturer since January 2017 except for its ventures in Moto mobility. Lenovo P2 came out in January in India which is one hell of a device in sub 20K price segment.

