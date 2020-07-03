Lenovo K11 Power Spotted At Google Play Console; Could Be Rebadged Moto G8 Power Lite News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Lenovo might soon launch a new mid-range smartphone for the masses. The upcoming smartphone by the company is dubbed K11 Power. It has been spotted at the Google Play Console website. The database drops some major clues on the hardware. And if the reports are to be believed, then this handset could arrive as a rebranded version of a recently launched Motorola smartphone. Here is what you need to know:

Lenovo K11 Power Features Tipped By Google Play Console

The Lenovo K11 Power was first spotted at the Google Play Console website by a tipster going by the name Tamilian Technical. The tipster shared a tweet regarding the same and has also suggested that this device will be the rebadged version of Motorola G8 Power Lite.

Going by the Google Play database, the Lenovo K11 Power will be equipped with an HD+ display which will offer 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 260ppi. There will be a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The listing further notes the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It also suggests a 4GB RAM configuration, but the storage capacity hasn't been revealed. The Google Play Console listing reveals only the aforementioned details on the hardware.

But if the device indeed debuts as the rebadged version of the Motorola G8 Power Lite, then we can expect it to pack a triple-rear camera setup. It could be equipped with a 16MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a set of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. We could see an 8MP selfie camera packed inside the waterdrop notch.

There could be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well for biometric authentication. Backing it up could be a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. We currently have no information when Lenovo intends to launch the K11 Power and which markets will be the first to receive it.

