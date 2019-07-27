Lenovo K11 Tipped To Sport Triple Rear Cameras, 3300mAh Battery News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Lenovo has apparently started working on its new budget smartphone - the K11. The smartphone has been listed online with some key specifications and features along with the pricing. It has been tipped to pack a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a triple rear camera setup alongside other features. Let's have a look at the details:

Lenovo K11 Suggested Hardware:

The Lenovo K11 has been spotted on the Android Enterprise Directory and Carrefour UAE online store. Going by the listings, the device is said to come with a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. This is standard on most of the recently launched budget smartphones.

In terms of optics, the handset will likely sport a triple-rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor. As of now, there is no information available on the remaining sensors. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 will churn out power for the device likely aided by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Notably, a 32GB variant has been tipped by Android Enterprise Directory. The device will ship with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box. It is said to pack a 3300mAh battery which is smaller than what you get on the other popular budget devices. It will offer a standard microUSB port and will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature for added security.

Lenovo K11 Expected Pricing:

The smartphone has been spotted with AED 599 (Rs. 11,229) price tag on the Carrefour UAE website. This suggests the device will be competing against the likes of Redmi Note 7 and Realme 3.Besides, the handset is said to come in black and blue colors.

There is no specific word on the official launch and availability of the smartphone. We are expecting some more information in the coming days and will keep you updated on the same.

via

Best Mobiles in India