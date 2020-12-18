Lenovo K12 Global Edition Renders Leak: Is It The Rebranded Moto E7? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Lenovo recently introduced K12 smartphone lineup in China. The brand is now gearing up to bring the K12 and the K12 Pro in the global market as well. A new leak has just made it to the web giving insight into the standard variants design and specification. Going by the looks of it, the handset is expected to be the rebranded version of the Motorola Moto E7 budget smartphone. Let's have a loo at the leaked renders:

Lenovo K12 Global Model Design And Features

The Lenovo K12 global variant's renders come via courtesy of MySmartPrice in association with tipster Sudhanshu Agarwal. The leaked renders reveal both the front as well as the rear panel. The front of the device will feature waterdrop notch design. While the bezels on the sides are narrow, it is considerably thick at the bottom.

The handset will have a square-shaped camera module at the rear. The setup will be accommodating dual-sensors along with an LED flash. Right below the camera setup is a circular fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The volume and the power key can be seen on the right panel.

If the device is indeed the rebadged Moto E7, the hardware packed could also be identical. The Lenovo K12's global edition would probably be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The handset could debut with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration.

The firmware would likely be Android 10 OS. Upfront, the display panel could measure 6.5-inches. It will deliver an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual-camera setup would probably have a 48MP primary and a 2MP depth lens. The handset will feature a 5MP camera for selfies. The battery charging up the unit is likely to be a 4,000 mAh unit.

