Lenovo K13 Launch Likely On Cards; Full Specifications, Design Leaked
Lenovo is all set to launch a new 'K' series smartphone. The upcoming smartphone is said to be a budget-oriented handset with a dedicated Google Assistant key. The renders and specifications of the handset have been shared online via 91Mobiles along with tipster Sudhanshu Aggarwal. The handset is leaked with an HD+ display and a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main camera. Check out the details below:
Lenovo K13 Key Features And Design Leak Online
As per the leak, the Lenovo K13 will feature a single-tone gradient back panel with a vertically aligned dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. The device also has a circular fingerprint scanner for security. The leaked images show red and blue color options. Coming to the features tipped, the handset is said to come packed with a 6.5-inch display panel.
The Lenovo K13's display will come with a standard 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. There will be likely a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Going by the report, the device will be using a dual-lens camera setup at the rear. The camera setup will include a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It is said to use a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.
The leak also mentions an unnamed octa-core processor with a 1.6GHz clock speed. The Lenovo k13 is said to come with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It will also support expandable storage via a microSD card. However, the exact capacity hasn't been revealed. The device will ship with Android 10 OS as per the report.
The handset will have dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port connectivity options. The report doesn't hint at the battery size, but we can expect the company to pack the unit with a 4,500 mAh or bigger setup.
