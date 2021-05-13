Lenovo K13 Note Renders, Specifications Revealed; Is It Rebadged Moto G20? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Lenovo is prepping up to extend its affordable smartphone series with the launch of a new K series smartphone. The company is all set to launch the Lenovo K13. The renders and features of this handset have surfaced several times online. Now, a new report gives some more insight on the same. Contrary to previous leaks that suggested the Lenovo K13 Note to be rebranded Moto E7i, the new leak indicates it to be the rebranded Moto G20.

Is Lenovo K13 A Rebadged Moto G20?

The Lenovo K13 Note's design and specifications have been tipped by 91Mobiles in association with tipster Sudhanshu. The publication has shared an image of the upcoming Lenovo handset that reveals the design in full glory and hints it to be the rebranded Moto G20.

The Lenovo K13 Note leaked image shows a waterdrop notch display. While the bezels are thick on top and the sides, it is thick at the chin. The device seems to feature a single tone matte textured rear surface.

The vertical camera module housing quad-sensors in an L-shaped array is on the top-left at the back panel. The image also shows the volume and power key on the right spine. There is another key which is likely the dedicated Google Assistant key.

The design language is identical to the Moto G20. So, this is one of the possibilities that indicate the Lenovo K13 Note to be the rebranded G20. Also, the tipster has told the publication that the K13 Note will be packed with a similar set of specification as the Moto G20.

However, Lenovo is yet to give its official nod on the same. But, if in case the device indeed arrives as the rebadged Moto G20, we know what features to expect. The Lenovo K13 Note is likely to be powered by the Unisoc T700 processor paired with 4GB RAM.

The device might sport a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. We already know of the waterdrop notch via the leaked renders. The quad-camera setup at the rear will probably feature a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP sensor for depth mapping.

It will have a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling. The Lenovo K13 will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. A 5,000 mAh battery will be completing the package here.

