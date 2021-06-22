Lenovo K13 Note With SD 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Announced; What Are The Highlights? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Lenovo has launched a new K series smartphones for the masses. The latest offering by the company comes as the K13 Note which we have been spotted numerous times online via leaks. The handset has been launched in Russia with highlight features such as a 48MP quad-camera module and a big 5,000 mAh battery.

Lenovo K13 Note Key Specifications

The Lenovo K13 Note offers a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The panel supports a standard 60Hz refresh rate and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. There is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The Lenovo K13 Note features a textured rear panel with a vertical camera module on the top-left. The camera setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensor for depth and macro effects.

Upfront the device is packed with an 8MP camera that will be used for selfies and video calling. Under the hood, the Lenovo K13 Note employs the Snapdragon 460 processor. The entry-level Snapdragon chipset is combined with 4GB RAM.

The unit will be available with 128GB storage capacity and will have additional microSD card support as well. The handset is will have Android 11 OS pre-installed.

At the rear, the device equips a physical fingerprint scanner for security. The device offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The handset gets its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging.

Lenovo K13 Note Price, Expected Global Launch

The Lenovo K13 Note has been launched with RUB 12,490 (approx Rs. 12,600) in Russia. The device has been announced in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone will be available in Aurora Gray and Pearl Sakura color options.

The company has not yet revealed the global launch details of the Lenovo K13 Note. However, its launch has been long pending. With it finally going official, other markets will also likely see a launch soon. We can expect its arrival in the Indian market with a sub Rs. 15,000 price tag. But we will have to wait to know its official pricing in the country.

Best Mobiles in India