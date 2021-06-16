Lenovo K13 Pro With Snapdragon 662 Chip Could Arrive Soon; Rebranded Moto G30? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo is gearing up to bring a new handset for its K-series named the K13 Pro. Some features of the phone have already revealed as the device has visited multiple certifications including Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG. Now, the phone has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing, revealing its front panel design and processor.

Lenovo K13 Pro Design And Features Revealed

Going by this listing, the upcoming Lenovo K13 Pro will ship with the Snapdragon 662 chip. Upfront, the phone will feature a water-drop notch to house the front camera sensor. The device is said to support an HD+ (720 x 1600) pixels resolution. However, the display size is yet to be revealed. Besides, the phone might run Android 11 OS. The Snapdragon 662 chipset will be paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

Going by the Geekbench listing, the phone managed to score 306 points in the single-core and 1258 points in the multi-core tests respectively. The listing also revealed the upcoming device will also come with a 4GB RAM option. Other features will include Bluetooth v5.0 support, expandable storage option, and so on. Apart from this, nothing much is known at this moment. We expect to get more intel in the coming days.

Is Lenovo K13 Pro Rebranded Version Of Moto G30?

Looking at the features and front design of the phone, one can safely assume the phone could arrive as a rebranded version of the Moto G30 that was launched back in March in India. However, there is no official word on this. So, we will request to take this with a pinch of salt.

If the Lenovo K13 Pro will indeed be a rebranded of the Moto G30 then we expect to get 64MP quad rear cameras and a 13MP front-facing sensor from the upcoming Lenovo K13 Pro. Besides, the phone is also expected to offer a 90Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and so on. The price of the phone is believed to be the same as the Moto G30. However, we cannot surely tell whether the phone will arrive in India.

