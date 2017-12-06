Lenovo K520 with 4GB RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo stops by Geekbench

Lenovo has had quite an immense success with the K series smartphones such as K8, K8 Note and K8 Plus. It looks like the company is not going to stop with these it is rumored to be working on another K series smartphone that is alleged to be the Lenovo K520.

Well, the Lenovo K520 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking tool by Slashleaks. Besides the name of the smartphone, it looks like the benchmark listing has spilled some beans on the possible specifications of the device as well.

The Geekbench listing has revealed that the Lenovo K520 has managed to score 933 points in the single-core test and 5370 points in the multi-core test. When it comes to the specifications, the listing appears to reveal the possibility of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor clocked at 2GHz powering the device along with 4GB RAM.

Also, the benchmark database claims that the Lenovo smartphone in question might run the latest iteration of Google's mobile OS - Android 8.0 Oreo. From the details mentioned above, we get to know that unlike the Lenovo K8, K8 Note and K8 Plus, this one appears to feature a Snapdragon processor and a MediaTek chipset.

As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Lenovo K520 that visited the Geekbench database. And, we believe that it will not take the company a long time to unveil this smartphone.

Talking about the Lenovo K series smartphones, the Lenovo K8, Lenovo K8 Note and Lenovo K8 Plus are all killer devices with attractive pricing and advanced specifications. To be precise, these smartphones are available at Rs. 10,999, Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 9,999 respectively. While the K8 Plus is available exclusively via Flipkart, the K8 and K8 Note are exclusive to Amazon India.