Lenovo K8 Note will come with a new Stock Android experience

If you use or have used a Motorola smartphone then the software that comes with provides a rather fluid and seamless experience. This has basically led to Motorola phones being popular in the market. And now it looks like Lenovo the company that owns the Moto brand is going on the same path.

A report from Gadgets 360 notes that the company has confirmed that it is doing away with its Vibe Pure UI skin which is currently the UI is most of its smartphones. The company will now be focusing on delivering a stock Android experience.

As such, Lenovo will be bringing a new UI experience with the upcoming K8 Note which will also be the first phone to ship with android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

While speaking to the publication, Anuj Sharma, Lenovo India's head of marketing for the mobile unit, said, "What we have done in last 11 months is we looked at what we had in terms of software perspective. We have been close to the consumers and we saw what they were asking for. There was a certain trend and we have now decided to cut the Vibe Pure UI off from our phones. So you will now get the stock Android which consumers have been asking for."

"There's no more Vibe UI going forward and we are moving to complete stock Android for all our future Lenovo phones. This is a huge transition for our business perspective."

Additionally, Sharma also pointed out the challenges in getting rid of its custom skin. He explained, "It was a lengthy process to get done. As Lenovo had to align all markets where it sold Android devices. The cultural differences that came in where for example in China Android isn't a very popular choice when you compare it to custom skins. But this was something for which Lenovo pushed really hard. For the Indian market, the preference was with stock Android experience."

However, Lenovo's move may prove beneficial for users who are looking to buy smartphones for the brand. The company will be adding few software enhancements for Dolby Atmos and TheaterMax, technologies which have been exclusive to Lenovo for some time now. Moreover, the interface and bloatware in the new phones will be replaced with stock Android experience.

Apart from that, having stock Android means that the new smartphones will be more efficiently updated to next Android version that is Android O. "It also makes it easier to support for an extended period of time," Sharma added.

Regarding the Android O update, the company has also announced that all smartphones launched in the 'K series' in 2017 will be updated to Android O. The exact timelines have not been shared though. In any case, the Lenovo K8 Note will be launched in India on August 9.