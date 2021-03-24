Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Confirmed To Launch On April 8: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, the successor of the Legion Pro is all set to arrive on April 8 in China. The company has confirmed it via the Weibo handle. Although, the teaser has not shared any key details of the upcoming gaming phone. However, a Lenovo phone with the L70081 model number was recently spotted at the database of China's 3C certification, which is speculated to be the upcoming Legion 2 Pro gaming smartphone.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Expected Features

The handset was listed on the 3C certification with two charger model numbers LC-658, SC-88 respectively which are said to come with 65W and 45W fast charging. Besides, the phone also appeared on the Geekbench listing where it was managed to score 1129 and 3763 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Further, the handset is expected to run the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset under its hood clubbed with up to 16GB RAM. Software-wise, it is believed to ship with Android 11 OS. Additionally, the upcoming gaming phone from Lenovo is already confirmed to feature a dual-turbo cooling system to enhance your gaming experience.

Other details like camera, battery, display size are still unknown at this moment; however, considering it's predecessor features, we can expect the handset will offer a higher refresh rate. For battery, it is believed to pack at least a capacity of 5000 mAh.

On the other hand, tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that the Legion 2 Pro will also offer a horizontal gaming experience like its predecessor. He also stated that the phone will come with a high refresh rate OLED panel. It is also expected to sport a side-mounted pop-up camera like the Legion Pro.

To recall, the Legion Pro has a dual-camera setup at the rear panel that includes a 64MP main camera and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. This time the handset might get better camera features. As per competition, the handset is most likely to great rival to the recently announced Black Shark 4, 4 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5.

Best Mobiles in India