Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Listed At Master Lu Benchmark Website; FHD+ E4 AMOLED Display, 16GB RAM Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Lenovo is ready to launch its new-generation gaming smartphone called the Legion 2 Pro. The device will be arriving as a successor to the Lenovo Legion on April 8. The company had confirmed the launch date via its official Weibo handle last month. However, the teaser poster didn't reveal much detail on the hardware. The device has bagged 3C certification and now ahead of the launch it has been listed on the Master Lu benchmark website.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Expected Specifications And Features

As per a new leak, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be packed with a 6.92-inch display. The E4 AMOLED panel will be made by Samsung and will support 1080 x 2460 FHD+ resolution. The panel will have a higher 144Hz screen refresh rate. The company has already confirmed the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 processor.

The same chipset was tipped by the Geekbench database as well. As we mentioned earlier, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro has been spotted on the Master Lu benchmark website. The listing suggests the handset will be launched in three different configurations.

It will be launched with 12GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM+ 512GB storage configuration. This will make the Legion 2 Pro amongst the first few smartphones with a massive 16GB RAM capacity.

Speaking of the benchmark scores, the device has achieved a total of 962,155 points where it logged 344,384 points in CPU, 353,510 points in GPU, and 121,136 points in RAM, and 143,215 points in the storage test. Notably, the results are of the 16GB RAM+ 512GB storage model.

As of now, the camera specifications of the Legion 2 Pro are not disclosed. However, the fast charging speeds have been tipped by the 3C mobile authentication website. The smartphone is said to arrive in two different variants with one model offering up to 65W fast charging, while the other will support up to 45W fast charging. The battery capacity hasn't been revealed by the 3C certification website. But, the leaks suggest it to be a 5,000 mAh unit.

