Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Live Images Leaked; Pop-Up Camera, Enhanced Cooling System Tipped

Lenovo is prepping up for the launch of its new-generation gaming smartphone called the Legion 2 Pro. The upcoming device will arrive as a flagship smartphone that will rival up against the likes of the Black Shark 4 series and the Asus ROG Phone 5. The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is set to launch on April 8 in China and ahead of its debut we are coming across leaks that reveal the key features. The device has visited the leaks factory yet again and this time we get a sneak peek into the design via the leaked live images.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Real-Life Images Leaked

Lenovo has opted for a unique design approach for the Legion 2 Pro. The rear panel of the handset has three parts. It is a sandwich-like design with either end wrapped with a gradient plastic/polycarbonate material and the centre housing a backlit legion logo. The logo seems embedded with an LED which could be customizable.

The camera setup is placed right above the legion logo. This central panel's bottom edge is also seen housing a cooling fan which appears more than just a gimmick. This fully functional cooling fan will keep the temperatures low with prolonged gaming sessions. We have seen gaming smartphones bring unique designs to the table. However, it seems that Lenovo is working on something out-of-the-box.

The Legion 2 Pro's design approach isn't primarily focused on enhancing the appeal; rather, the brand seems to design a device that fits comfortably throughout a session. The ergonomics for heat dissipation is also well laid out. The placement of cooling vents on the side panel makes sure there is no blockage during the gameplay. This is considering the majority of graphics-rich games are played in landscape mode.

To further improve the gameplay experience, the Legion 2 Pro is said to accommodate a pop-up selfie camera module. This will remove any notch or cutout that could be a distraction during gameplay. But, it isn't the traditional upward slider mechanism selfie camera; rather a side-mounted snapper.

Speaking of the expected features, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is confirmed to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It is expected to come with up to 16GB RAM configuration and Android 11 OS. The smartphone is tipped to flaunt a high-resolution display as well. It is said to flaunt a tall 6.92-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

