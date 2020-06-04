Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone In The Offing; Geekbench Listing Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo has been working on its Legion gaming phone for a long time. There are rumors that the phone will hit the market soon. Some leaks of the Legion gaming phone have already been revealed. The smartphone is expected to make its debut this month.

Recently, the phone appeared on the GeekBench benchmarking platform indicating that the company is testing the phone's performance. The Lenovo L79031 model number that appeared on GeekBench belongs to the company's upcoming 5G-ready Legion gaming phone.

The benchmarked phone on the Geekbench 5 has 8GB of RAM. However, it is said that the gaming phone will come in a higher RAM version of 12 GB.

According to past reports, the device will come with a gaming-grade Legion UI. It is also likely to come in a variant of 16GB RAM.

In terms of specifications, the device will sport a Full HD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch rate. It is likely to pack a 4,000 mAh battery.

According to GeekBench 5's list, it will be powered by a 'kona' processor that looks like the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. The chipset has a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

Coming to optics, the device is expected to have a dual-camera setup on its back panel. The camera setup comprises a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-lens. It will come with a side-mounted 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

According to China's 3C certification platform, the Lenovo L79031 is said to pack a 45W fast charger. However, the company claimed that the Legion gaming phone will come with a 90W fast charger.

The Legion gaming smartphone will arrive with a UFS 3.0 internal storage, LPDDR5 RAM. For connectivity, the device supports dual speakers. However, the price of the device is not yet known.

