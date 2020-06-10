Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Might Pack Snapdragon 865 Plus Chipset News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo is gearing up to launch its first gaming phone - Lenovo Legion in the market. Previously, many leaks of the device have already been revealed. Now, a new report claims the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone might pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

On the other hand, some reports claim that the Qualcomm will not launch the Plus variant of the flagship processor this year. According to the GeekBench platform, the device will come with model number L79031.

The company is expected to launch the smartphone in July. However, there is no confirmation about the launch date but we hope the company will confirm the launch date soon.

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Specifications (Rumored)

In terms of specifications, the handset rumored to come with a Full HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 3.0 internal storage. Coming to the software, the device is likely to run on Android 10 out-of-the-box with a gaming-grade Legion UI on top.

For photography, the smartphone will have a dual-camera setup on its back panel which comprises a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP secondary camera. It will arrive with a side-mounted 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

The 5G device will be fuelled by a 5,050 mAh battery. According to China's 3C certification platform, the device will come with a 45W charger in the box. However, the company claimed that the Legion gaming phone will pack a 90W fast charger. Other features of the gaming phone will also include a 3D cooling tower structure with dual heat pipe partitions for long-lasting cooling.

