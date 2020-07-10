Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone To Launch On July 22: Snapdragon 865+ Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo's much-anticipated Legion gaming phone is set to debut on July 22. The phone has recently been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarks with model number L79031. Lenovo confirmed the launch date and time of the phone via Weibo and also announced the chipset of the latest device. The device will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus which will provide enhanced gaming performance.

The post further mentioned that the launch will be held at 7:30 pm CST (5:45 pm IST). Jerry Tsao, vice president of Lenovo's mobile gaming group Emerging Markets, said in a statement that the Lenovo Legion is the brand's first phone to bring Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

Interestingly, the launch date of the Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone on July 22 coincides with the India launch of the Asus ROG Phone 3, and the company mentioned it will also be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SOC. The India launch of the Asus ROG phone 3 will kick off at 8:15 pm. So, hopefully, the two phones will give quite a bit of competition. However, it is not yet known whether the Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone will be launched in India.

Expected Specifications Of Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone

A few impressive features come to the fore via the AnTuTu listing. According to the listing, the device is expected to come with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The display of the device is said to feature a refresh rate of 144Hz. Coming to the software, the phone might ship with Android 10, which is supported by the company's gaming-oriented Legion UI on top.

Earlier, a report revealed some of the expected camera features of the device. The phone said to feature a dual-camera which includes a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens at the backside. For selfies and videos, it will arrive with a 20MP selfie shooter. At the moment, other features of the phone still under wraps.

