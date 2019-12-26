Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone To Soon Hit Markets News oi-Vivek

Asus saw a huge success with its ROG gaming phone series, derived from the ROG series of gaming computers. It looks like this story has inspired Lenovo, as the company is planning to launch a Legion-branded gaming smartphone. According to the report, the company is already in the testing phase and it might soon launch its first smartphone under Legion branding.

Gaming smartphones have come in a long way. Compared to a typical smartphone, a gaming smartphone will have a display with a higher refresh rate, a speed binned processor, more RAM, and faster storage. Besides these factors, a gaming phone will also have an improved passive or active cooling system to get sustained peak CPU/GPU performance.

As of now, brands like Asus, Black Shark, Razer, and Nubia have already come up with dedicated gaming smartphones with the aforementioned features. These gaming smartphones can also be categorized as high-end flagship smartphones that can do most of the tasks a typical flagship phone would do. Usually, brands cut corners in the camera department to bring down the cost of manufacturing.

In April 2019, Chang Cheng, Vice President, Lenovo confirmed that the company is indeed working a gaming smartphone and will be made available in early 2020. Considering these developments, the brand is likely to launch the Legion gaming phone in Q1 of 2020.

As of now, there is no information on the features or the specifications of the first gaming smartphone from Lenovo under Legion branding. The smartphone will probably be based on either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/865 with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

When it comes to display, it is likely to include a 1080p panel with at least a 90Hz refresh rate, and the brand is likely to opt for an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Via

