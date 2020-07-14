Just In
Lenovo Legion Likely To Come With 144Hz Display
Lenovo is gearing up to launch its gaming smartphone Lenovo Legion on July 22. Meanwhile, official teasers have started revealing the details of the phone. Recently, the company revealed a teaser that indicates the phone will feature a 144Hz display that will offer a better gaming experience. Previously, the company confirmed via Weibo post that the phone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and launch event will be held at 7:30 pm CST (5:45 pm IST).
Now, the new teaser released via the company's Weibo account highlights the difference between the 60Hz refresh rate and the 144Hz refresh rate. The 144Hz refresh rate is smooth which indicates that the Lenovo Legion display will provide a faster refresh rate than the 60Hz screen. If the phone comes with a 144Hz refresh rate then it should be the highest yet. The high screen refresh rate will increase the speed of gaming. As per the leaked video, the Legion OS will be based on the company's ZUI 12build around Android 10.
According to Geekbench listing, the Pro variant of the device said to offer 16GB of RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone expected to pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 90W charging.
On the other hand, a leaked image revealed the phone will have two USB Type-C ports. The phone is likely to offer a dual-camera which equipped with a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens at the backside. Upfront, it will feature a 20MP selfie shooter.
The device expected to feature a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. According to the key specs sheet, the device chipset will pair with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.0 flash storage. The price of the phone is not yet known and there is no certainty whether it will be launched in India.
