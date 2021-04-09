Just In
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 888 Launched; Features, Price
Lenovo has finally taken the wraps off its next-gen gaming smartphone - the Legion Duel 2. The phone will be sold under the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro moniker in China. The latest handset will rival up against phones like the Black Shark 4 series and the Asus ROG Phone 5. Features of the phone will include the Snapdragon 888 chipset, 144Hz refresh rate, and much more.
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Price And Availability
At this moment, the phone will only be available for purchase in the Chinese market, while it is said to arrive in Europe and the Asia Pacific market starting May. The phone will be on sale in the Chinese market starting April 9 in Titanium White and Ultimate Black color options.
The phone has been launched in three storage configurations. The base model comes with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option which is priced at ¥3699 which translates to Rs. 42,158. In contrast the high-end 18GB RAM + 512GB ROM model will be available for ¥5999 (roughly Rs. 68,372).
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Features
The main highlight of the handset is its twin-turbo fan active cooling system that helps keep the device cool and expel hot air. Alongside, the phone has also a vapor chamber with liquid cooling for passive cooling. Upfront, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 comes with a 6.92-inch AMOLED display with 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC handles the processing and clubbed with up to 18GB RAM and 512GB UFS 2.1 storage.
Software-wise, the phone runs Android 11 with ZUI 12.5 UI. Besides, the phone offers a dual-camera setup including a 64MP primary main camera and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. For the selfies and videos, there is a pop-up 44MP selfie camera.
Further, it is fuelled by a 5,500 mAh battery (split into two cells) and another highlight of the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is its 90W fast-charging. The company claims that it will take 17 minutes to charge 82 percent battery. Lastly, the phone supports two dual USB Type-C ports, 5G connectivity, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6.
