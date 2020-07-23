Lenovo Legion Phone Duel With Snapdragon 865+ Chipset Launched

ENGLISH

    Lenovo has launched its much-awaited gaming smartphone the Legion Phone Duel. The phone is primarily for gaming enthusiasts and features include pop-up selfie camera, dual battery, Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The phone is expected to compete with the recently launched Asus ROG Phone 3 and the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 5S.

    Lenovo Legion Phone Duel Launched

     

    However, the price details are still under wraps. The company will launch the device in China later this month as the Legion Phone Pro. It will also be launched in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. It is unknown at this time when it will arrive in India. The device offered in Blazing Blue and Vengeance Red color variants.

    Specifications Of Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

    The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 240Hz touch rate. It also offers a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The sensors include an in-display fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light, and an ultrasonic sensor. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. It is offered in 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage variants.

    In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 10 with Legion OS. The phone also offers a number of software-level customizations that allow you to easily play games and interact with other persons through landscape mode. The smartphone also comes with a home mode that allows users to play the game on a connected monitor. It also offers gaming features like using the joystick and has Audio to Vibration (A2V) which indicates the audio indicator signal.

    To enhance the gaming experience, it comes with dual x-axis linear motors and 3D motion sensors. In addition, the device features dual front-facing stereo speakers, four noise-cancellation microphones that offer better experience while live streaming games.

     

    Coming to the optics, the dual rear camera module of the Legion Phone Duel includes a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.89 lens. a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The side pop-up module features a 20MP selfie shooter for selfies. The selfie camera lets you record video or take selfies while playing games in landscape mode.

    The phone gets fuel from two 2,500 mAh batteries with a total battery size of 5,000 mAh. It has a 90W Turbo Power Charging technology and claims that it takes 10 minutes to charge up to 50 percent and 30 minutes to fully charge. For connectivity options, it supports Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6. The Lenovo Legion phone dual has dual liquid-cooling that helps reduce heat.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 11:39 [IST]
