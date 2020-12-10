Lenovo Lemon K12, Lemon K12 Pro Goes Official; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo has finally made an entry with its Lemon series smartphones namely the Lemon K12 and the Lemon K12 Pro. Both phones have gone official in China as rebadged versions of the Moto E7 Plus and the Moto G9 Power respectively. The budget-centric smartphones feature HD+ display, Android 10, and much more.

Lenovo Lemon K12, Lemon K12 Pro Price

The Lenovo Lemon K12 priced at CNY 799 (around Rs. 9,000), while the Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro retails for CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,253). The color options for the Lemon K12 include Blue and Gray and the Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro comes in Purple and Dark Cyan color options. Further, both Lemon K12 and the Lemon K12 Pro will be available at discounted prices of CNY 699, CNY 899 respectively as a part of double 12 sales.

Lenovo Lemon K12: Specifications

The Lemon K12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

For optics, the handset offers a dual-camera setup that houses a 48MP primary lens, 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. Furthermore, the handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. Lastly, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro: Specifications

The specifications of the Lenovo Lemon K12 are similar to the Moto G9 Power that has recently launched in India. It has a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 1640 x 720 pixels screen resolution and packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

There is a triple-camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary lens, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor for imaging. Upfront, it gets a 16MP selfie camera. Other features of the device include a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Best Mobiles in India