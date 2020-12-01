Just In
- 40 min ago How To Use Amazon Smart Plug To Make Your Appliances Smart
-
- 45 min ago Nokia TA-1333 FCC Listing Hints At Imminent Launch
- 1 hr ago Nokia 5.4 Price Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch: Everything We Know So Far
- 1 hr ago Realme Smartphone With Qualcomm 888 Chipset Teased; New Flagship In Offing?
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Car Sales Report For November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Registers Marginal 1.7% Growth In Yearly Sales
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Is Married To Sumit Maheshwari? The Hotelier Says She Cheated On Him 4 Times
- Sports Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni among Yahoo's List Of Most Searched Personalities in 2020
- Lifestyle 7 Effective Natural Remedies That Can Help Manage Eczema Symptoms
- Finance LPG Cylinder Booking Via WhatsApp And SMS: Know The Process
- News 2020’s most searched Indian politicians
- Education UGC NET Cut-off June 2020 Released, Check Subject-wise Marks & Percentile
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In December
Lenovo Lemon K12 Series Confirmed To Launch On December 9
Lenovo confirmed last month that it is planning to start selling Lemon series smartphones soon. Now, it seems the company is all set to launch the upcoming Lemon K12 Series. The launch of the Lemon K12 Series has been confirmed by the company itself. The poster shared by the company revealed that the launch will take place on December 9 in China. However, the poster has not shared any details about the upcoming series except for the moniker.
Previously, a Lemon phone had teased by the company, and a smartphone with model number XT2091-7 was also spotted at TENAA with a few key details. On the other hand, the FCC listing also confirmed the moniker of the Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro, which hints the upcoming series will a standard and a Pro model.
Besides, a teaser video shared by the company revealed that three smartphones coming soon. However, the third model is still under wraps. It remains to be seen whether the series will include two or three models.
As per the report, the Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro might come with the Snapdragon 662 SoC and will sport an HD+ display. For battery, it said to pack a 6,000 mAh and will be offered in a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. In addition, it is rumored to flaunt a 64MP primary sensor. Moreover, another report claimed that the Moto E7 Plus will be rebranded as a Lemon branded phone which might debut as Lenovo K12.
To recall, the Moto E7 Plus is available in India for Rs. 9,499. As far as specifications are concerned, the Moto E7 Plus sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. Other features of the phone include a 5,000 mAh battery, 48MP triple rear cameras.
-
24,499
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
47,499
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960
-
4,330