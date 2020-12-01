Lenovo Lemon K12 Series Confirmed To Launch On December 9 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Lenovo confirmed last month that it is planning to start selling Lemon series smartphones soon. Now, it seems the company is all set to launch the upcoming Lemon K12 Series. The launch of the Lemon K12 Series has been confirmed by the company itself. The poster shared by the company revealed that the launch will take place on December 9 in China. However, the poster has not shared any details about the upcoming series except for the moniker.

Previously, a Lemon phone had teased by the company, and a smartphone with model number XT2091-7 was also spotted at TENAA with a few key details. On the other hand, the FCC listing also confirmed the moniker of the Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro, which hints the upcoming series will a standard and a Pro model.

Besides, a teaser video shared by the company revealed that three smartphones coming soon. However, the third model is still under wraps. It remains to be seen whether the series will include two or three models.

As per the report, the Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro might come with the Snapdragon 662 SoC and will sport an HD+ display. For battery, it said to pack a 6,000 mAh and will be offered in a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. In addition, it is rumored to flaunt a 64MP primary sensor. Moreover, another report claimed that the Moto E7 Plus will be rebranded as a Lemon branded phone which might debut as Lenovo K12.

To recall, the Moto E7 Plus is available in India for Rs. 9,499. As far as specifications are concerned, the Moto E7 Plus sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. Other features of the phone include a 5,000 mAh battery, 48MP triple rear cameras.

Best Mobiles in India