Lenovo Might Launch Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 Processor News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that handset makers like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo have taken over the smartphone market. Lenovo is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone in China. The company is likely to bring its first gaming smartphone under its Legion brand.

However, there is no announcement about the upcoming launch. But, the company is teasing its smartphone on Weibo. The upcoming smartphone is likely to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Which means the smartphone will have 5G connectivity. Further, the smartphone scored 600,000 on the AnTuTu benchmarking app which is higher than the Mi10, reports GSMArena.

The report states that the upcoming smartphone will compete with Black Shark, Red Magic, and Asus ROG gaming smartphones. The company is likely to launch new smartphones with new specifications such as 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, UFS 3.0 and 3.1 storage. Further, we expect that the smartphone will come with fast charging capabilities. However, there is no official announcement that when this device will be available in India.

It is worth mentioning that almost Lenovo is the one that is bringing 5G smartphones. Earlier, Realme has announced that it will launch a 5G smartphone in India. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is expected to be launch on February 24.

On the other hand, IQOO is also set to launch a 5G smartphone in India. The upcoming IQOO 3 smartphone is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It supports the Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphone is powered with a 4,000 mAh battery along with 55W fast charging technology.

Furthermore, the smartphone supports pressure-sensitive buttons. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also spotted on AnTuTu benchmark scores 597,583 points. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display along with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

