Lenovo P2 gets up to Rs. 3,500 price cut

Lenovo P 2 was launched in India in January this year starting from Rs. 16,999. With a 5100mAh battery, the device proved to be a long lasting warrior in our review.

Now, the Lenovo P2 seems to have received a price cut and the same is reflected by the listing on the online retailer Flipkart. Going by the same, both the variants of the Lenovo P2 have received significant price cuts in the country. Notably, the 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone is available with a discount of Rs. 3,500 and the 4GB RAM variant has got a discount of Rs. 2,500.

Right now, Flipkart is selling the two variants of the Lenovo P2 at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 15,499 while their launch prices are Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999. The base model is available in the Grey or Graphite Grey color variant while the higher-end model is available in the Gold variant. Despite the varying RAM capacity, both the variants of the Lenovo P2 have 32GB of storage space that can be further expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card.

To refresh on the specifications, the Lenovo P2 adorns a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p Super AMOLED display and makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC. There is a front-facing fingerprint scanner that is embedded into the physical home button. Based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Lenovo P2 flaunts a 13MP main snapper at its rear with a Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

The connectivity features on board the Lenovo smartphone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, dual SIM support, and other standard aspects. As mentioned above, the USP of the Lenovo P2 is its capacious 5100mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a long lasting backup of three days. Furthermore, the battery also comes with support for Qualcomm's fast charging technology as well.