Lenovo S5 Pro confirmed to feature 2x telephoto lens; new images teased

Lenovo has officially teased its S5 Pro with a quad-camera setup. The latest to come out of Lenovo HQ are four images that were taken from the 2x telephoto camera. This also confirms that one of the four cameras will be a telephoto sensor and another is going to have a regular Field of View.

The other two camera sensors are yet to be revealed, but they could be any of the wide-angle, B&W, depth sensor, even 3x tele. Other specifications include a 6.5-inch QHD+ display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset backed by 6/8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will be fuelled by a huge 4000mAh battery.

The device will not have a notch on top of the screen, unlike its precursor. It was slated to launch on October 1, but all that came out was a teaser. The new launch date is October 16, and the company is likely to make the device available outside China.

While Lenovo sells most of its phones under the Moto-branding, China market has a significant number of Lenovo-branded phones. The company first revealed plans for a Lenovo S5 back in March, but there was no mention of a Pro variant. The former sports a 5.7-inch display with a 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution at an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Besides, Lenovo has also teased an announcement flaunting a flexible smartphone.

This isn't the first time the company has showcased the device, it introduced a bendable wrist-phone back 2016. The device, however, never made it to the market so the latest teaser could be another PR stunt on the same grounds.

In a video posted by Lenovo's Weibo account, what seems to be a functional bendable smartphone is briefly demoed. The phone can be seen allowing touch inputs and scroll gestures even when bent at an 80-degree angle.