Lenovo teases new smartphone launch in India in August

Lenovo seems to be all set to launch a new smartphone under the Note lineup in India.

The brand seems to have started teasing the launch of the upcoming smartphone on their official Facebook handle. The recent teaser posted by Lenovo reads, "The next #KillerNote will be uncaged soon! Gear up to #KillTheOrdinary boundaries of your smartphone". The hashtag shows that the smartphone belongs to the Note lineup of Lenovo. Also, it is likely that this one will compete with the likes of the best-selling Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

For now, there are no details about the upcoming Lenovo smartphone in India. After the launch of the Lenovo P2 in the country earlier this year, Lenovo has not launched any smartphone under its own brand.

From the teaser, it is clear that the Lenovo K7 Note will be launched in the country. Usually, the Lenovo Note series devices will be launched in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price bracket but there is no clarity regarding the same. With the implementation of GST, we can expect the pricing to witness a slight hike.

The launch of the Lenovo K7 Note is expected to happen in the first week of August, claims a report by The Mobile Indian. However, the report does not reveal any information about the potential specifications and features of the smartphone. Maybe, we can expect to see a big battery, powerful specs, etc. from the upcoming Lenovo offering. We need to wait for a few more days to know more.