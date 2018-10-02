Lenovo to soon launch S5 Pro with quad-camera setup

Lenovo seems to be gearing up to launch a new smartphone dubbed S5 Pro in October. The image posted on the company's Weibo handle hints towards a quad-camera setup. The image was accompanied by a link with a title S5 Pro, which leads to Lenovo's website and shows a four-camera setup.

A white dot at the center of the lenses indicates where the LED flash will be housed. Additionally, the text below the picture suggests that the device will see the light of day at some point in October and will have AI capabilities.

While Lenovo sells most of its phones under the Moto-branding, China market has a significant number of Lenovo-branded phones. The company first revealed plans for a Lenovo S5 back in March, but there was no mention of a Pro variant. The former sports a 5.7-inch display with a 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution at an 18:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz and backed by 3GB/4GB of RAM. The storage of the device comes in 32GB/64GB/128GB options. It comes equipped with a 16MP selfie camera and a dual 13MP camera setup on the rear panel. It has a fingerprint scanner and comes with AI backing up Lenovo's ZUI 3.7 overlay, on top of Android 8.0 (Oreo).

The new image makes it fairly clear that Lenovo has put in extra effort to make this a worthy upgrade with plans to unveil this month. However, it doesn't give away any information about the pricing and availability of the product. We will have to wait and watch the company has in store.

Besides, Lenovo has also teased an announcement flaunting a flexible smartphone. This isn't the first time the company has showcased the device, it introduced a bendable wrist-phone back 2016. The device, however, never made it to the market so the latest teaser could be another PR stunt on the same grounds.

In a video posted by Lenovo's Weibo account, what seems to be a functional bendable smartphone is briefly demoed. The phone can be seen allowing touch inputs and scroll gestures even when bent at an 80-degree angle. A few dark spots can be seen on the screen. While they could be due to demonstration abuse, one spot is clearly centered directly on the bend.