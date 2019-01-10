Lenovo Z5 Pro GT smartphone's performance spotted on Geekbench

The Chinese tech giant Lenovo had introduced its latest premium smartphone, the Z5 Pro GT last month in its hometown China. The Lenovo Z5 Pro runs on the powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset and is the same iteration of the Z5 Pro which was released by the company earlier. The primary difference in the Z5 Pro and the Z5 Pro GT is the upgraded RAM and storage space on the latter. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has now been spotted on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench where the performance of the smartphone has been revealed.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT that is spotted on Geekbench carries the model number L78032. This is the same model number for the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT smartphone with the latest flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Geekbench listing of the Lenovo Z5 Pro reveals the scores which the device has achieved in the single-core and multi-core tests. The smartphone has received a total of 3,284 points in the single-core test and 10,237 points in multi-core test.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is touted to lead the Antutu benchmark scores, with 3,68,480 points the device leads the charts in the Antutu benchmark list of smartphones. Besides, the scores which have been revealed are said to be of the prototypes of the device and it is being said that the smartphone's final score might not be same as the prototype one.

Just to recall, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT flaunts a big 6.3-inch SUPER AMOLED display panel with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass layer on top. In terms of imaging, the smartphone uses a dual lens setup at the back with a primary 16MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 24MP secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Up front, the device features a dual-lens Pop-Up setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP lens to capture selfies.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset which is clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU to render high-resolution graphics. The Snapdragon 855 processor on the device is further clubbed with 8GB/12GB of RAM for multitasking. The device offers three different internal storage options including 128/256/512GB of storage.