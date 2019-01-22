Lenovo Z5 Pro GT goes up for pre-orders in China starting at RMB 2,698

Lenovo, the Chinese tech giant launched its new iteration of the Lenovo Z5, the Lenovo Z5 Pro back in December 2018 in its hometown China. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT was earlier scheduled to go up for sale on January 24, however, the dates were later postponed to January 29. Now, the device has gone up for pre-orders in China. The smartphone is the world's first device to pack the latest Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset and is one of the most powerful handsets out in the market.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT's pre-booking has gone live on Weibo and this was officially announced by Chang Cheng, VP, Lenovo. The information on pricing is also available. The Lenovo Z5 ProGt comes in two RAM and three storage variants. The standard variant of the device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be available for RMB 2,698(Rs 28,300 approx). Whereas, there is no information available on the pricing of the high-end variant that has 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Also, Lenovo has not revealed the official dates of sale and it appears that we might have to wait a while.

Let's have a look at the specifications and features offered by the premium Lenovo Z5 Pro GT smartphone:

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT adorns a tall 6.39-inch AMOLED display panel which is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. In the camera department, the Z5 Pro GT packs a dual lens rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 24MP secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The front camera is also a dual-lens setup comprising of a 16MP sensor and an 8MP pop-up lens.

The Z5 Pro GT is the first smartphone to make use of a Snapdragon 855 chipset. The chipset onboard is clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU and 6GB/8GB of RAM. The smartphone offers a storage space option of 128GB/256GB and 512GB storage with no external card support.

