Lenovo Z5s with 10GB RAM teased again online

The Chinese tech giant Lenovo is gearing up to bring its next mid-range smartphone for the consumers. The Lenovo Z5s is the latest offering by the company which will be officially announced on December 18 this year. The device has been surrounded by tons of leak before its official launch and the company itself has shared some teaser of the upcoming device. All the leaks and the official teaser have given us a fair idea about the specifications and features that the device will pack. Now, just ahead of its December 18 launch the smartphone has been teased once again.

Chang Cheng, VP, Lenovo Group has shared some new information on the upcoming Lenovo Z5s smartphone. The teaser shared is in a Chinese text format and it reveals that the device will pack more than 8GB of RAM. This hints that the device will be available in 10GB RAM as the previous leaks and rumors had suggested.

The other suggested specifications include a 6.3-inch full HD+ display panel. The Z5s will feature an in-display selfie camera as we have seen on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A8s smartphone. The display will be tall and is expected to offer a screen resolution of 19:9. The device will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for the device protection.

Also, a recent teaser of the Lenovo Z5s shared on Weibo suggests that the smartphone will run on Snapdragon 678 processor and will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The connectivity aspects on the device include Bluetooth, Wi-FI, 4G LTE support and a USB Type-C for charging and data transfers. The device is expected to draw its power from a 3,210mAh battery unit.