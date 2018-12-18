ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Lenovo Z5s with teardrop notch and Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in China

The device comes in two RAM and storage options including 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lenovo has created a lot of hype recently surrounding its upcoming mid-range offering. The company had teased the Lenovo Z5s on its official Weibo account suggesting some of the key specs of the device. The smartphone was first slated to launch on December 6, however, the company postponed the release date. Now, the device has been officially announced in the company's hometown China. Unlike what the rumors had suggested, the smartphone comes with a teardrop notch instead of the in-display punch hole.

    Lenovo Z5s with teardrop notch and Snapdragon 710 SoC launched

     

    Lenovo Z5s specifications and features:

    The device boasts a big 6.39-inch Full HD+ display panel which has a 92.6percent screen to body ratio and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The Lenovo Z5s comes with a P2i splash-resistant coating. The coating acts as a guard against accidental water spills on the phone.

    As we have seen in the leaks and rumors, the Lenovo Z5s sports a triple lens rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens for 2X zoom and finally a 5MP sensor for depth sensing. The rear camera setup is stacked vertically at the top left corner of the device. The notch up front houses the 16MP selfie camera to click selfies.

    At its core, the Lenovo Z5s is fuelled by a Snapdragon 710 chipset that is clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU to take care of the graphics-intensive tasks. The device comes in two RAM and storage options including 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The device will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box based on ZUI 10 overlay.

    As for the pricing and availability, the Lenovo Z5s comes in three different variants. The base model that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at RMB 1,398 (Rs 14,326 approx). The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage carries a price tag of RMB 1,598 (Rs 16,373 approx) and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at RMB 1,898 (Rs 19,451 approx). The device will be up for sale in China starting December 24, 2018.

    Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue