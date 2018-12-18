Lenovo Z5s with teardrop notch and Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in China

Lenovo has created a lot of hype recently surrounding its upcoming mid-range offering. The company had teased the Lenovo Z5s on its official Weibo account suggesting some of the key specs of the device. The smartphone was first slated to launch on December 6, however, the company postponed the release date. Now, the device has been officially announced in the company's hometown China. Unlike what the rumors had suggested, the smartphone comes with a teardrop notch instead of the in-display punch hole.

Lenovo Z5s specifications and features:

The device boasts a big 6.39-inch Full HD+ display panel which has a 92.6percent screen to body ratio and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The Lenovo Z5s comes with a P2i splash-resistant coating. The coating acts as a guard against accidental water spills on the phone.

As we have seen in the leaks and rumors, the Lenovo Z5s sports a triple lens rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens for 2X zoom and finally a 5MP sensor for depth sensing. The rear camera setup is stacked vertically at the top left corner of the device. The notch up front houses the 16MP selfie camera to click selfies.

At its core, the Lenovo Z5s is fuelled by a Snapdragon 710 chipset that is clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU to take care of the graphics-intensive tasks. The device comes in two RAM and storage options including 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The device will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box based on ZUI 10 overlay.

As for the pricing and availability, the Lenovo Z5s comes in three different variants. The base model that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at RMB 1,398 (Rs 14,326 approx). The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage carries a price tag of RMB 1,598 (Rs 16,373 approx) and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at RMB 1,898 (Rs 19,451 approx). The device will be up for sale in China starting December 24, 2018.

