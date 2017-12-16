Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo

In a rather surprising turn of events, Lenovo's sub-brand ZUK which has evidently faded away is still receiving support for its phones.

Well, a new update has reportedly just been released for Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro smartphone. Interestingly, the new update brings Google's latest version of Android, Android 8.0 Oreo for ZUK Z2 smartphones. The update is said to be rolling out in China.

As of now, it seems that update is exclusive to Chinese users. We are yet to hear from the company about a global release. Or it could happen in the coming days. In any case, ZUK Z2 Pro smartphone users in China will get to experience Oreo hands on.

Besides, the update brings the official label in the software and a whole new revamped ZUI as well as Google's November Security patch.

Android Oreo also comes with a hots of features like the picture-in-picture mode, new Notification Channels framework, an autofill framework, Smart Text Selection, the option to snooze messages and reminders, rebuilt background doze optimizations for battery consumption and a lot more.

All in all ZUK Z2 Pro device owners in China are lucky as very few smartphones have received the 8.0. Many smartphones from top brands are yet to receive the update. Lenovo deserves some praise for this. The company is also said to release Oreo updates for several of its smartphones in the coming days.

ZUK, which was launched 2015 but it saw an early death a few months ago. Lenovo had said that they were discontinuing the brand as they had plans to reinvent their smartphones series by diverting their focus in launching phones under the Motorola name.

Features and Specifications of Lenovo Zuk Z2 Pro

Lenovo Zuk Z2 Pro was launched in April 2016. The phone comes with a 5.20-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The smartphone is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that cannot be expanded.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Zuk Z2 Pro sports a 13-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel camera at the front. The device runs on Android 6.0 (now updated to Oreo) and is powered by a 3100mAh non-removable battery.

The single SIM handset offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G, and 4G. Sensors onboard include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

