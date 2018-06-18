ENGLISH

Lephone launches a new smartphone brand with Dazen 6A

Lephone has a new budget offering.

    lephone, the Chinese Smartphone maker, has launched a new smartphone brand Dazen with a new product Dazen 6A in the city with the initiative to offer a new affordable Smartphone to the Indian customers. The Dazen 6A is being priced at Rs 7,999 and comes with a 5.7" 18:9 HD+ (1440*720) LTPS display alongside 100 days screen replacement warranty.

    Brand Dazen ,which is being launched for the first time in India, is being marketed & distributed by lephone Technology Private limited India. The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz Quad core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. With 3,000 mAh Li-Po battery, the Dazen 6A allows you to talk with a single charge. It also features Face Unlock and a Fingerprint sensor that also allow you to pick calls, unlock device and click pictures.

    Talking about the Dazen 6A at the launch, Mr. Vinod Pandit, Business Head India, lephone Technology Pvt Ltd, said "We at lephone are excited to bring a new brand Dazen for the Indian customer. The Dazen 6A provides an integrated solution comprising of advanced camera quality, better speed, security features, stylish design and value-added services all-in-one, ensuring an enhanced user experience at a competitive price. The company has always believed in leveraging a platform with an affordable yet power packed device, as it offers the flexibility to address users' increasingly varied demands. Dazen 6A offers all the latest specifications available in the Android Smartphone market and is arguably the best model in its competitive price segment in the market."

    The Dazen 6A is equipped with a 13MP + 0.3MP AF dual rear camera with dual-tone flash. The handset comes bundled with a set of camera modes like bokeh, beauty, FaceCute, and panorama. Additionally, for selfie lovers, there's a 5MP front-facing snapper.

    The phone comes with connectivity options like Integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM with a Type C USB. Another feature of the device is that it runs on Android 7.0, Nougat with some amazing Sensors like G/ P/L Including magnetometer and fingerprint sensors.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
