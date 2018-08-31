LG Candy budget smartphone with Interchangeable back launched in India for Rs 6,699

After the successful launch of the Lg Q7 mid-range smartphone in India with a price tag of Rs 15,990. The company has now launched its budget smartphone known as LG Candy. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,699, it also comes with a changeable back cover concept.

LG Candy price in India, availability

LG Candy smartphone is priced in India at Rs 6,699, and the smartphone will be available for sale starting September 1. The smartphone comes in silver, blue, and gold colour options and the back covers are interchangeable.

LG Candy specifications

The LG Candy comes with a 5-inch HD On-Cell Touch display with a resolution of 720x1280 pixels and 294ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an unnamed 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage which can be expandable up to 32GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the LG Candy sports a rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash. The rear camera also features called 'Flash Jump Shot' which captures a picture every three seconds (up to 20 photos) and convert the images into a fun GIF image. This feature is available both on front and rear camera. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video call. The selfie camera comes with features like Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Flash for Selfie and Quick Share.

The LG Candy is fueled by a 2,500mAh removable battery, and the dimensions measure at 146.3x73.2x8.2mm, and it weighs 152 grams. On the Connectivity part, the smartphone offers Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0 Type C port, LTE support, and FM Radio.

Advait Vaidya, LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company said in a statement, "LG Candy smartphone is focused on delivering even more value to consumers looking for the right device that fits their lifestyle and needs. We're confident to capture the hearts and minds of consumers in the fast-moving market with our Candy smartphone, its beautiful covers, camera technology and other convenient features."