LG to provide L-shaped batteries for iPhone 9

While we are a couple of months ahead of the iPhone 8 announcement, the early speculations regarding the iPhone 9 have already started hitting the web.

The latest information that is making the rounds on the internet is related to the battery capacity of the iPhone 9. According to the recent media reports, it looks like the Cupertino tech giant has teamed up with LG Chem in order to source the batteries for the next year's iPhone - allegedly the iPhone 9.

A Korean newspaper, Korea Economic Daily, has reported that LG Chem will solely provide the batteries for the 2018 iPhone. LG Chem has invested several hundreds of billions of won in order to exclusively make the batteries for the iPhone 9. It is said that they will produce L-shaped batteries for the next year's model. However, there is no official word regarding the same from both LG Chem and Apple.

As mentioned above, the iPhone 9 battery is likely to be an L-shaped cell with a bend at the bottom. It is believed that the L-shaped cell will increase the battery capacity of the device without making it bigger or bulkier.

It is definitely too early for us to speculate regarding the iPhone 9 slated for a 2018 launch. However, there are a few details those have already been revealed online. The handset is said to come in two variants - one with a 5.28-inch display and the other with a larger 6.46-inch display. Both the models are said to feature OLED panels.