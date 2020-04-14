LG Folder 2 With Dual Display, Android OS Goes Official: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

LG has launched its latest Android flip phone - the Folder 2 which is the successor of the first Folder phone launched back in 2018. The Folder 2 is a feature phone which comes with a foldable design, keypad, dual display, dedicated SOS button, AI features and a lot more.

LG Folder 2 Specifications

The LG Folder 2 sports a 2.8-inch QVGA primary display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels, besides the phone also comes with a secondary 0.9-inch monochrome screen situated at the back of the phone. It shows alerts and notifications including text messages, calls, time, battery and network status.

Besides, the LG Folder 2 sports a T9 keypad which will give you the nostalgia of old flip phones. The company has also included a dedicated SOS button placed beside the rear camera sensor. Users can directly call a preregistered number in any emergency situation by pressing it three-times within 1.5 seconds. The moment a user activates the SOS key, the feature phone automatically sends the location information to registered number via text message.

On the keypad, the Folder 2 houses a hotkey above the call button which activates the AI service or recording function depending on the carrier. The AI voice service is capable of responding to the user's voice command and questions. You can press the hotkey button and ask questions about the date, time weather, simple calculation, and more. However, don't expect too much from the AI service.

On the hardware front, the Folder 2 is powered by the 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU. The phone is backed by 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, and expandable memory of up to 32GB with microSD card. The feature phone also sports a 2MP camera sensor.

On the connectivity part, the phone offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS. The LG Folder 2 is fuelled by a 1,470 mAh battery and runs Android OS but the company doesn't reveal any details on the version of the operating system.

LG Folder 2 Price

The LG Folder 2 comes in New Platinum Grey and white color options with a price tag of Won 1,98,000 (approx. $162 or Rs. 12,405). The phone will be up for sale from April 19, 2020, in South Korea.

