LG G6 camera receives an overall 84 points on DxOMark test

DxOMark has published image quality test result for LG G6's primary camera. G6 is the latest flagship smartphone from LG Electronics and has a dual camera setup with a pair of cameras each with 13 MP sensor each.
DxOMark tested the primary camera of LG G6 and the smartphone camera scored a total of 84 points which is exactly how much the Motorola Moto G Plus or the iPhone 6s scored last year. The smartphone camera has a f/1.8 image stabilizing lens. LG G6 records videos at 2160p at 30 fps. The secondary camera has a super wide angle lens and has a f/2.4 aperture. The secondary camera has no optical image stabilization.
LG G6 received a photo sub-score of 85 points while it managed to score 83 points in video mode. The smartphone camera flaunts a good white balance, vivid picture colors, sharp detailing and a fast auto-focus in bright light. The outstanding feature of the G6 camera is its excellent image stabilization system.
However, DxOMark has also mentioned a few of its shortcomings which are, loss of Fine details in low-contrast areas in most conditions and autofocus failures.
The camera benchmark platform has also mentioned negative factors regarding video capabilities of the camera which include:
- Slow autofocus in low-light conditions
- Autofocus irregularities in bright-light conditions.
- Loss of focus during walking and tracking movements.
- Visible steps in white balance adaptation when the light changes.
The strong factor of the camera is its commendable exposure and contrast ratio which helps LG G6 in developing well-lit pictures with vivid colors in daylight.