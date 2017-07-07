LG G6 Mini aka LG Q6 appears on Geekbench with 3GB RAM

A LG smartphone bearing the model number LG-M700 has been spotted on popular benchmark site Geekbench. And it is speculated to be the LG G6 Mini aka LG Q6.

It is known to many that the LG Q6 is basically going to be more compact and watered-down features as compared to the LG G6. Up until now, we have seen some rumors about the phones specifications but their authenticity is not guaranteed. However, the Geekbench listing has kind of confirmed those rumors. So let's find out what will the alleged LG Q6 bring to the table.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, that is also present in the LG Stylus 2. It is worth pointing out, Nokia 6 is also equipped with the same mid-range chipset. The Snapdragon 430 chipset may not be meant for flagship smartphones, but it is still quite efficient.

Other than that, the LG Q6 is also apparently listed with 3GB of RAM, which matches with the claims of previous reports. As expected, it will be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box. Presumably, it will even have the layer of LG's own software layer on top of it.

Talking about other features, the LG Q6 is tipped to come with a 5.4-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a single 13MP sensor at the rear panel. In case you don't know, LG has already sent out press invites for a launch event, which will take place o n July 11. While the company has not revealed what will be the product be, it is expected to be the LG Q6.

Whatever the case is, we will find out pretty soon. Until then, keep checking Gizbot for more updates.