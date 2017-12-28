LG G6 users start receiving Android 8.0 beta update

LG G6 users in Cina have reportedly started receiving Android 8.0 beta update for their smartphones. It seems that the company is finally and seriously working on bringing the latest version of Google's Android to its smartphones. It has taken some time for the company to do so.

The news about the update was first reported by a forum user in China. The user has posted several screenshots of his device running the new OS. While the texts are in Chinese, it is easy to make out that it is Oreo. Further, the screenshots also reveal features like picture-in-picture, Oreo's reworked App Shortcuts, the ability to snooze notifications from individual apps, adaptive app icons, and more.

According to the leaked details, the software version for the 8.0 Oreo beta is V19A but there is no mention of how big is the file. LG is rolling out the beta update to supported models which include LGM-G600L, LGM-G600S, LGM-G600K, LGM-G600LR, LGM-G600SR, LGM-G600KR, LGM-G600LP, LGM-G600SP, and LGM-G600KP.

Currently, it looks like the update is specific to LG G6 (review) users in China only. There is no official word on whether the update will be expanded to users outside China or not. It is also unclear if the company would be directly releasing the stable version to users around the globe.

LG is expected to roll out the update to G6 users most probably by end of December or in the early days of 2018. In any case, the LG G6 is one of LG's best-looking phone that we have seen so far. And it is good to see that LG is giving G6 the attention that it deserves apart from its flagship LG V30 and V30 Plus.

