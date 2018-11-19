LG G7 One will be company's first smartphone to run on Android 9 Pie

Google's latest Android 9 Pie was introduced by the tech giant back in August 2018. Since the launch of the Android Pie, most of the smartphone manufacturers started releasing the stable/beta update for their respective smartphones. The recent smartphones which received the Android 9 Pie update include Sony Xperia XZ1, Noika 6.1, Xiaomi Mi A2 and the Motorola One Power. LG, the South Korean tech giant has introduced some impressive handsets this year. While a number of smartphone manufacturers have started releasing Android update, LG had not revealed any plans to release Android 9 Pie update for its smartphone. Now, it appears that LG doesn't want to be left behind and has jumped on the bandwagon of Android Pie update.

As per a report from the XDA forums, the South Korean tech giant has started pushing the Android 9 Pie update for the LG G7 One smartphone. The LG G7 One smartphone is the company's first device to come under the Android One program, this makes the smartphone first in line to receive the Android updates and security patches.

The update which is being rolled out weighs 812MB in size and is currently being available for the users based in Canada. The latest update also brings the November security patch along with it. The update brings some improvements and tweaks to the camera functionalities along with some other bug fixes. The update will also add Adaptive battery feature which will allow the users to limit the battery usage for a longer battery back-up. Besides, the update will also introduce Digital Wellbeing app which will allow the users to track their app usage data.

LG is expected to launch the LG G7 One next month in India. The device sports a tall 6.1-inch IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with Adreno 540 GPU to render the graphics. The smartphone will be available in 4GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.