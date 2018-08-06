LG G7+ ThinkQ to launch in India for Rs 39,990: Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM and more

Pricing and Availability

As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the LG G7 ThinQ. However, considering the price of the LG V30+, the LG G7 ThinQ is expected to launch in India at Rs 39,990. The company might launch the LG G7 Thinq as the LG G7+ ThinQ with 6 GB RAM to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6 and the Asus ZenFone 5z.

According to our source, the company might launch the LG G7+ ThinQ in India on the 6th of August.

LG G7+ ThinQ specifications

On the front, the LG G7+ ThinQ has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a notch design offering QHD+ resolution (3120×1440 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

The smartphone is IP68 certified against water and dust resistance and also offer super loudspeaker setup with Hi-Fi Quad DAC for the enhanced audio experience.

On to the optics, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and a 16 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.9 aperture. Similarly, there is an 8 MP front-facing camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability, whereas the primary camera can record 4k videos as well.

The camera capabilities of the LG G7+ ThinQ are being elevated using AI features. AI will help the smartphone to capture images with low noise, which works even in low-light conditions. The smartphone also supports Face Unlock via front-facing camera, which even works in low light conditions.

The smartphone has a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 via USB type C port and also supports wireless charging as well.

Conclusion

At the price of Rs 39,990, the LG G7+ ThinQ is a great smartphone, which can compete against the likes of the Asus ZenFone 5z and the OnePlus 6, as the LG G7+ has features like wireless charging and IP68 certification, which are missing on the other affordable flagship smartphones.