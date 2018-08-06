LG G7+ ThinkQ to launch in India for Rs 39,990: Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM and more

Related Articles
Update: LG G7+ ThinQ officially go on sale on Flipkart for Rs 39,990 and the device will be available from 10th of August 2018 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.
LG is all set for the launch of the flagship smartphone in India aka the LG G7 ThinQ. The company has started to tease the smartphone on Flipkart, which re-affirms that the smartphone will be launched exclusively on Flipkart.
Pricing and Availability
As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the LG G7 ThinQ. However, considering the price of the LG V30+, the LG G7 ThinQ is expected to launch in India at Rs 39,990. The company might launch the LG G7 Thinq as the LG G7+ ThinQ with 6 GB RAM to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6 and the Asus ZenFone 5z.
According to our source, the company might launch the LG G7+ ThinQ in India on the 6th of August.
LG G7+ ThinQ specifications
On the front, the LG G7+ ThinQ has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a notch design offering QHD+ resolution (3120×1440 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.
The smartphone is IP68 certified against water and dust resistance and also offer super loudspeaker setup with Hi-Fi Quad DAC for the enhanced audio experience.
On to the optics, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and a 16 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.9 aperture. Similarly, there is an 8 MP front-facing camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability, whereas the primary camera can record 4k videos as well.
The camera capabilities of the LG G7+ ThinQ are being elevated using AI features. AI will help the smartphone to capture images with low noise, which works even in low-light conditions. The smartphone also supports Face Unlock via front-facing camera, which even works in low light conditions.
The smartphone has a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 via USB type C port and also supports wireless charging as well.
Conclusion
At the price of Rs 39,990, the LG G7+ ThinQ is a great smartphone, which can compete against the likes of the Asus ZenFone 5z and the OnePlus 6, as the LG G7+ has features like wireless charging and IP68 certification, which are missing on the other affordable flagship smartphones.