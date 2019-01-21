LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update starts rolling out

LG had officially announced its Android One backed flagship LG G7 ThinQ back in May 2018. The device comes with some powerful internals which makes it a tough rival for the other flagships out in the market. The device ships with Android Oreo out of the box and being an Android One backed smartphone it is eligible for Android updates and security patches roll out. Now, the premium offering by LG is receiving the Android Pie flavor in its home town South Korea.

The LG G7 ThinQ devices in South Korea have started rolling receiving the Android Pie update, cites a report from GSMArena. The latest update for the device improves the performance of the smartphone and also brings along some Android Pie goodies with it. The update comes with new Android Pie features such as Adaptive brightness, Adaptive battery, and Digital Wellbeing among others. It is currently unknown as to when this update will make its way to the other markets, however, with its rollout in South Korea, we can expect it to be available over the course of next month.

LG G7 ThinQ specifications:

The LG G7 ThinQ features an aluminum frame design with an IP68 water-dust resistant body. The device is MIL-STD-810G complaint which means it has high-level durability. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset which is combined with Adreno 630 GPU for high-resolution graphics. For multitasking, the G7 ThinQ has a 4GB RAM which is paired with 64GB storage onboard. The onboard storage is expandable to a whopping 2TB via microSD card.

The LG G7 ThinQ has an impressive IPS LCD display panel that measures 6.1-inches and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for screen protection. The display offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels which is optimum for high-resolution media consumption. For imaging, the device comes with a dual-lens rear camera setup with 16MP+ 16MP lenses. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Backing up the unit is a 3,000mAh battery with fast charge support.