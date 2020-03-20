LG G7+ ThinQ At Just Rs. 16,999 Is The Best Smartphone Deal You Can Grab Right Now News oi-Rohit Arora

Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 sale is well-know for offering some insane deals on smartphones. The sale is live once again and we have spotted some steal deals for you. The deal that you shouldn't miss is on the LG G7+ ThinQ smartphone. Launched at Rs. 39,990 in India in August 2018, the 6GB+128GB variant of then flagship smartphone is now available at just Rs. 16,999. You can even exchange your old smartphone and get the handset as low as Rs. 11,999.

The LG G7+ ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdrgaon 845 chipset and flaunts a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) FullView Super Bright display.The IPS LCD screen offers best-in-class pixel density of 564ppi. It uses RGBW pixel arrangement which helps the screen to touch brightness levels of up to 1000 nits. Even though its a standard 60Hz refresh rate panel, it is the best display on a smartphone at this price-point.

Moreover, there's no other smartphone in India in sub-20k price in today's time that comes close to the LG G7+ ThinQ in terms of durability. The LG G7+ ThinQ is not only water-resistant but the smartphone is also MIL-STD 810G compliant for shock resistance. The front and back of the smartphone have Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

We managed to capture some amazing pictures with the LG G7+ ThinQ during our review duration.The main camera on the handset offers a 16MP sensor that works on a bright f/1.6 aperture and comes equipped with OIS. The secondary camera also uses a 16MP sensor but comes sans OIS and works on an f/1.9 aperture. For selfies, LG G7+ ThinQ uses an upgraded 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture. Check out some samples in the review.

Excellent audio device

Another area where the LG G7+ ThinQ truly excels is audio. The smartphone comes equipped with LG G series' signature Hi-Fi Quad DAC to deliver a rich and immersive audio output. Combined with the high-impedance earphones in the package and the right audio content, the G7+ ThinQ delivers unmatched and best-in-class audio delivery in this price-point. The LG G7+ ThinQ is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery unit which is the only eakpoint of the handset. With moderate usage, the handset can easily last a day on one full-charge.

Overall, the LG G7+ ThinQ at Rs. 16,999 is a much better smartphone that the Poco X2, Realme 6 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro and all other handsets available in the sub-20K price segment. Some other crazy deals on Flipkart are- Apple iPhone XS at Rs. 52,999, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom at Rs. 24,999, Samsung Galaxy S9 at Rs. 19,999, and Google Pixel 3a at Rs. 26,999.

