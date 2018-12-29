LG G7 ThinQ expected to receive Android 9.0 Pie update in 2019

Earlier it has been reported that smartphone maker LG has been testing the beta version of the Android Pie for the G7 ThinQ smartphone. The company is yet to roll out the stable version of the update. The company has also confirmed that the stable Pie update will start first from Korea from Q1 2019.

LG software updates usually arrive first in the home market Korea then later made available to the rest of the world. If you are not from Korea then you need to wait at least until the second quarter of 2019to gets the Android 9 Pie. There are other brands like Samsung, OnePlus and more who have already rolled out the Android 9 Pie update to their smartphones. We don't know why LG is taking so much time to push the update.

G7 ThinQ performance update progress

- Noise between ringing tones has been improved.

- Improved the fact that Google Account contacts in the Contacts app are now classified as Unassigned when grouped.

- Alarm / Clock app has an alarm off function for holidays.

- Message apps now have the ability to attach large GIF files.

- Improved the app's pauses when you delete messages with many conversations at once in the Messages app.

- Improved the phenomenon that the screen stops when the FPS setting is repeatedly changed in the professional video mode of the camera app.

- Some video files that are not compatible with the OS in the gallery list are now green.

- Some apps or widgets are no longer visible on the home screen.

- Improved the message selection feature does not work when using Gboard in the Messaging app.

- Fixed a bug that the app edge area of the New Second screen did not fit when rotating the screen.

- Improper malfunction when connecting the USB cable.

- Fixed the problem that when you change the audio output device immediately after connecting the external audio device, the specified device does not sound.

- Improved Bluetooth audio compatibility with Mercedes E300 vehicles.

- Fixed an issue where the alarm sounds at maximum volume during the MirrorLink app install.

- Fingerprints are not recognized in some financial apps and pay apps after a software update.

- Fixed the problem that the touch is not recognized during the game with the horizontal screen.

- High-quality video call technology applied. (SKT, KT)

- Google Security Update has enhanced your phone's security.

