LG G7 ThinQ finally receives Android 9 Pie update in South Korea: Global roll-out soon

The LG G7 ThinQ is the first smartphone from LG to receive Android 9 Pie update officially. The Android 9 Pie based custom software is now available for the LG G7 ThinQ in South Korea, and the global rollout is expected to commence in the next few weeks.

Similarly, the company has also confirmed that the following LG smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update in the coming days.

The LG G7 ThinQ and the LG V35 ThinQ will receive Android 9 Pie update within Q1 of 2019 The LG V40 ThinQ, LG V30, and the LG V30S will receive Android 9 Pie update in Q2 of 2019 The LG G6, LG V20, and the LG Q8 (2018) will receive Android 9 Pie update in Q3 of 2019 Lastly, the LG Q9 and the LG X5 (2018) will receive the Pie update in Q4 of 2019.

What's new for the LG G7 ThinQ on Android 9 Pie update?

Pie OS has been applied.

Added gesture home button function.

Drag the Home button up to view your recent history, or drag left or right to switch to your recently used apps

Added the setting to always adjust the media volume when the volume button is pressed.

A preview is provided in the bottom right corner when capturing the screen.

Added battery saving feature.

You can set whether each app runs in the background.

The screen rotation button is provided in the home touch button area when the screen rotation is necessary.

Security has been enhanced to enable power off after unlocking.

A lock icon display setting has been added to enhance security. Pressing and holding the power button will stop Smart Lock, biometrics, and lock screen notifications when you lock.

When you set the auto brightness, you learn the brightness control pattern and it is automatically set to the preferred brightness.

Added "Sunset to sunrise" setting in easy-to-view mode.

Manage folder access and Wi-Fi control permissions for your app.

SD card encryption no longer restricts the ability to lock the screen with only a PIN or password.

Added Magic Photo function to the camera.

Fixed home screen layout fix so that apps and widget locations on the Home screen do not change regardless of user's intent.

Dual app functionality has been added. You can install one more SNS or Messenger app to use with different accounts.