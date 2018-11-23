LG G7 ThinQ next in line to receive Android Pie update

The Android 9 Pie stable update was announced only a few months back and since then, several smartphone manufacturers have started rolling out the latest Android version for their respective devices. While Essential Phone and Nokia were the first smartphone brands to release the Android Pie update, the other manufacturers took no time to announce the update for their devices.

LG, the South Korean tech giant has also promised the latest Android Pie update for some of its smartphone. We already know about the LG G7 One which is the first LG device to receive the Android Pie update. Considering that the G7 One comes under the Android One program, it comes as no surprise that the device was first in line to receive the Android Pie update. Now, it appears that the next LG smartphones which are lined-up to receive the Android Pie update are LG G7 ThinQ and LG V40 ThinQ.

We already have covered in one of our previous articles that the LG V40 ThinQ is expected to receive the Android Pie update. Now, it's the G7 ThinQ which comes next in line to receive the Android Pie update. This was suggested by the beta program which had been rolled out in Korea yesterday. The Android Pie update will be rolled out for all G7 ThinQ devices and it will bring along all the new improved features which the Android Pie update brings along with it.

Besides, it is expected that the stable Android Pie update for the LG G7 ThinQ will be released in the coming few weeks in Korea which will be followed by a global rollout. This means we can expect an Android Pie update for both the G7 ThinQ and V4o ThinQ in the coming days.

Just to recall, the LG G7 ThinQ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU to render the graphics. The Snapdragon processor on the LG G7 ThinQ is further clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The native storage is further expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. This will take care of the space crunch issue on the device.