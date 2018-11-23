ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

LG G7 ThinQ next in line to receive Android Pie update

Android Pie update for the LG G7 ThinQ will be released in the coming few weeks in Korea which will be followed by a global rollout.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Android 9 Pie stable update was announced only a few months back and since then, several smartphone manufacturers have started rolling out the latest Android version for their respective devices. While Essential Phone and Nokia were the first smartphone brands to release the Android Pie update, the other manufacturers took no time to announce the update for their devices.

    LG G7 ThinQ next in line to receive Android Pie update

     

    LG, the South Korean tech giant has also promised the latest Android Pie update for some of its smartphone. We already know about the LG G7 One which is the first LG device to receive the Android Pie update. Considering that the G7 One comes under the Android One program, it comes as no surprise that the device was first in line to receive the Android Pie update. Now, it appears that the next LG smartphones which are lined-up to receive the Android Pie update are LG G7 ThinQ and LG V40 ThinQ.

    We already have covered in one of our previous articles that the LG V40 ThinQ is expected to receive the Android Pie update. Now, it's the G7 ThinQ which comes next in line to receive the Android Pie update. This was suggested by the beta program which had been rolled out in Korea yesterday. The Android Pie update will be rolled out for all G7 ThinQ devices and it will bring along all the new improved features which the Android Pie update brings along with it.

    Besides, it is expected that the stable Android Pie update for the LG G7 ThinQ will be released in the coming few weeks in Korea which will be followed by a global rollout. This means we can expect an Android Pie update for both the G7 ThinQ and V4o ThinQ in the coming days.

    Just to recall, the LG G7 ThinQ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU to render the graphics. The Snapdragon processor on the LG G7 ThinQ is further clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The native storage is further expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. This will take care of the space crunch issue on the device.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue