LG G8 ThinQ leaked press renders reveal dual-lens rear camera setup

The MWC 2019 is slated to begin next month in Barcelona, Spain and during the event, the smartphone brands are expected to introduce their next device. While brands like Samsung, Sony, Nokia, and others are gearing up for their releases, the South Korean tech giant LG is also prepping up to bring its next flagship device during the event.

LG is expected to introduce its next premium offering the LG G8 ThinQ at the MWC 2019 event next month. LG has already scheduled an event for February 24, 2019, and it is expected that the company will release its flagship LG G8 ThinQ during the event. Now, just ahead of its February launch the press renders of the device has been leaked online. The leaked renders give a picture of some of the key specifications which the smartphone will pack.

As per the latest leaked renders, the LG G8 ThinQ will sport a display panel with a notch on top and will have a curved edge design. Unlike the premium LG V40 ThinQ that uses a triple-lens rear camera setup, the LG G8 ThinQ uses a dual-lens setup at the rear. The leaked renders don't reveal any information of the camera lenses, however, the device might use one super-wide angle camera.

The leaked press renders were first spotted by XDA Developers and as per the renders, the device appears to be crafted out of metal. The design could also consist of a metal casing with a glass back similar to the one which LG G7 ThinQ sports. The LG branding will be inscribed at the bottom of the device.

Coming to the placement of the keys, the volume rockers along with the Google Assistant button is placed at the left panel of the device. Whereas, the right panel of the device stores the SIM card tray and antenna bands. The 3.5mm audio jack for headphone connectivity along with the speaker grill is placed at the bottom of the device.