LG G8X ThinQ With Dual Screen For Rs. 19,990; Best Deal Of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale?

2020 is the year of dual-screen smartphones. However, they are expensive, and everyone can't afford it. Flipkart's annual sale -- the Big Billion Days is coming soon, and the company has teased some of the deals available during the sale.

The LG G8X ThinQ is one of the first dual-screen smartphones from LG, and the device will be available for just Rs. 19,990 during the sale. Do note that the smartphone currently retails for Rs. 54,990, which makes it an excellent bargain.

LG G8X Specifications

Though it is not the latest cutting edge flagship device, it is still based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and the device is capable of handling normal day-to-day tasks without any issue.

The device has two identical 6.4-inch FHD+ G-OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection along with a water-drop notch at the top. The phone offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. There is also a small 2.1-inch cover display, capable of showcasing important information.

As per the optics, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with support for 4K video recording. There is a single 32MP front-facing camera with support for face unlock and 1080p video recording.

The LG G8X ThinQ has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports fast charging. This is also one of the few flagship smartphones that retain a 3.5mm headphone jack along with support for HiFi DAC for an improved sound output via the headphone jack.

Should You Buy This?

If you are looking for dual-screen smartphones, capable of handling normal day-to-day tasks without any issue without spending a fortune, then getting the LG G8X ThinQ makes a lot of sense, especially for Rs. 19,990. Like most sales, the availability of the LG G8X could be limited, so if you are keen on getting one, then check out as soon as possible.

